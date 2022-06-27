Market Mover: Upland Software (UPLD) Loses at Midday June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UPLD - Market Data & News Trade

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) has fallen $0.9 (5.71%) and sits at $14.90, as of 12:11:12 est on June 27.

55,760 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 12.73% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 19.12% over the last 30 days.

Upland Software is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Upland Software Inc

Upland Software is a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation. The Upland Cloud enables thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. The Upland Cloud is backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything.

