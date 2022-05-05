Market Mover: Univest (UVSP) Down at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UVSP - Market Data & News Trade

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ: UVSP) has fallen $0.89 (3.42%) and is currently sitting at $25.18, as of 12:14:47 est on May 5.

12,704 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 4.78% over the last 5 days and shares fell 2.21% over the last 30 days.

Univest expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Univest visit the company profile.

About Univest Financial Corp

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.3 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and York, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland.

To get more information on Univest Financial Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Univest Financial Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins