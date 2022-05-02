Market Mover: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, (USAP) Drops at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USAP - Market Data & News Trade

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP) shares lost 3.39%, or $0.295 per share, as on 11:36:50 est today. Opening the day at $8.70, 3,823 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, have traded hands and the stock has moved between $8.70 and $8.40.

Already the company has a YTD change of 9.57%.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and certain other alloyed...

