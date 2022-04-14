Market Mover: Unity, (UNTY) Climbs at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UNTY - Market Data & News Trade

Today Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) is trading 2.21% up.

The latest price, as of 11:54:48 est, was $28.69. Unity, has climbed $0.62 in trading today.

7,803 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Unity, has moved YTD 7.13%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-14.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services.

