Market Mover: Unity (UBX) Falls at Midday April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UBX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) is trading 5.09% down.

The latest price, as of 12:19:28 est, was $1.03. Unity has moved $0.055 in trading today.

252,461 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Unity has moved YTD 26.03%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Unity visit the company profile.

About Unity Biotechnology Inc

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases.

To get more information on Unity Biotechnology Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Unity Biotechnology Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement