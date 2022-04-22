Market Mover: United States Cellular (USM) Loses at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) fell 1.61% Friday.

As of 12:17:42 est, United States Cellular sits at $29.84 and has moved $0.49 so far today.

United States Cellular has moved 2.29% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 3.49% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About United States Cellular Corporation

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.

