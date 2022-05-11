Market Mover: United Security Bancshares (CA) (UBFO) Gains at Midday May 11

United Security Bancshares (CA) (NASDAQ: UBFO) has risen $0.24 (3.20%) and is currently sitting at $7.73, as of 11:14:15 est on May 11.

2,065 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 6.02% over the last 5 days and shares lost 5.54% over the last 30 days.

United Security Bancshares (CA) expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About United Security Bancshares (CA)

United Security Bancshares is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments.

