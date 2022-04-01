Market Mover: Union Pacific (UNP) Drops at Midday April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UNP - Market Data & News Trade

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) has dropped $15.105 (5.53%) and is currently sitting at $259.83, as of 12:19:56 est on April 1.

2,832,969 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 1.11% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 12.70% over the last 30 days.

Union Pacific anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Union Pacific Corp.

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

