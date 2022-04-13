Market Mover: Uber (UBER) Rises at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UBER - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) rose 2.47% Wednesday.

As of 12:18:43 est, Uber sits at $32.64 and has risen $0.79 per share.

Uber has moved 4.00% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 23.71% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Uber visit the company profile.

About Uber Technologies Inc

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. The company started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

To get more information on Uber Technologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Uber Technologies Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal