Market Mover: U.S. Silica (SLCA) Falls at Midday May 12

Today U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) is trading 3.12% down.

The latest price, as of 12:12:01 est, was $15.86. U.S. Silica has fallen $0.51 so far today.

330,222 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, U.S. Silica has a YTD change of 74.15%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on U.S. Silica visit the company profile.

About U.S. Silica Holdings Inc

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified products to customers across its end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™.The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

