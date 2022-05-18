Market Mover: Tyson Foods, (TSN) Falls at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSN - Market Data & News Trade

Tyson Foods, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: TSN) has lost $5.04 (5.49%) and is currently sitting at $87.45, as of 12:13:26 est on May 18.

1,023,058 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 0.35% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 3.86% over the last 30 days.

Tyson Foods, expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Tyson Foods, Inc. - Class A

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had 139,000 team members at October 3, 2020. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

