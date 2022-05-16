Market Mover: Twilio Class A (TWLO) Down at Midday May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TWLO - Market Data & News Trade

Twilio Inc Class A (NYSE: TWLO) has fallen $10.13 (9.14%) and sits at $101.44, as of 12:13:57 est on May 16.

2,737,097 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 3.18% over the last 5 days and shares lost 19.18% over the last 30 days.

Twilio Class A expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Twilio Class A visit the company profile.

About Twilio Inc Class A

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry - from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations - to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

To get more information on Twilio Inc Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Twilio Inc Class A's Profile.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

