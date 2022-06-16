Market Mover: Tupperware Brands (TUP) Drops at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TUP - Market Data & News Trade

Today Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is trading 5.68% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:20:15 est, was $6.29. Tupperware Brands dropped $0.38 so far today.

821,443 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Tupperware Brands has moved YTD 56.25%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tupperware Brands visit the company profile.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world.

To get more information on Tupperware Brands Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Tupperware Brands Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles