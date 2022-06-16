Market Mover: TuanChe (TC) Loses at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TC - Market Data & News Trade

TuanChe Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: TC) has lost $0.35 (14.58%) and sits at $2.05, as of 11:39:25 est on June 16.

4,948 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 1.69% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 10.72% over the last 30 days.

TuanChe expects its next earnings on 2022-06-30.

About TuanChe Ltd - ADR

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limitedis a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. TuanChe also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers, which ultimately helps automakers penetrate and expand into lower-tier cities. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements.

