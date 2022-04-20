Market Mover: Trustco Bank (TRST) Rises at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRST - Market Data & News Trade

Trustco Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: TRST) shares climbed 1.84%, or $0.58 per share, as on 12:09:00 est today. Opening the day at $31.76, 12,761 shares of Trustco Bank have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $32.39 and $31.64.

Already this year the company is down 4.15%.

Trustco Bank anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Trustco Bank Corp.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.7 billion savings and loan holding company. Through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, Trustco operates 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts and Florida. Trustco has a more than 100-year tradition of providing high-quality services, including a wide variety of deposit and loan products. In addition, Trustco Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. Trustco Bank is rated as one of the best performing savings banks in the country.

