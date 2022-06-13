Market Mover: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Down at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPVG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE: TPVG) moved 5.15% Monday.

As of 12:13:55 est, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is currently sitting at $13.79 and dropped $0.75 per share in trading so far.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has moved 0.88% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 17.10% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of TriplePoint Capital LLC, the leading global provider of financing across all stages of development to technology, life sciences and other high growth companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by lending primarily with warrants to venture growth stage companies. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

