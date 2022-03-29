Market Mover: TriNet (TNET) Rises at Midday March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TNET - Market Data & News Trade

Today TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) is trading 5.01% up.

The latest price, as of 12:21:43 est, was $102.36. TriNet has moved $4.87 over the previous day’s close.

304,164 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, TriNet has moved YTD 2.07%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About TriNet Group Inc

TriNet provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here.

