Market Mover: Treehouse Foods (THS) Down at Midday April 14

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) shares lost 1.59%, or $0.55 per share, as on 12:16:32 est today. After Opening the Day at $35.30, 340,889 shares of Treehouse Foods have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $35.33 and $34.06.

This year the company has a YTD change of 14.61%.

Treehouse Foods expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Treehouse Foods Inc

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. The Company has nearly 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and its vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for its customers. TreeHouse Foods extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh formats. The Company has a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and also offers clean label, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

