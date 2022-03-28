Market Mover: Transcontinental Realty Investors, (TCI) Rises at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TCI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: TCI) is trading 4.65% higher.

The latest price, as of 09:30:00 est, was $38.32. Transcontinental Realty Investors, has moved $1.755 over the previous day’s close.

711 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Transcontinental Realty Investors, has moved YTD 3.45%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-31.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

From its beginning in 1991, Transcontinental Realty Investors has created greater shareholder value through acquisition, financing, operation and sale of real estate across several geographic regions in the United States. ranscontinental produces revenue through the professional management of apartments, office buildings, warehouses, hotels and retail centers that are "undervalued" or "under-performing" at the time of acquisition. Value is added under TCI ownership and the properties are transformed into a higher classification through physical improvements and proven management techniques. TCI also develops new properties, such as luxury apartment homes, on its land holdings.

