Market Mover: Transalta (TAC) Gains at Midday March 15

Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC) shares moved 2.34%, or $0.225 per share, as on 12:18:32 est today. Opening the day at $9.60, 103,175 shares of Transalta have traded hands and the stock has moved between $9.85 and $9.57.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 11.34%.

Transalta expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Transalta Corp.

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

