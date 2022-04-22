Market Mover: TJX Companies, (TJX) Falls at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TJX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) moved 3.25% Friday.

As of 12:19:25 est, TJX Companies, is currently sitting at $63.72 and has fallen $2.14 per share in trading so far.

TJX Companies, has moved 7.87% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.82% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-18.

About TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 30, 2021, the end of the Company's fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,572 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,131 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 62 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia.

