Market Mover: Titan, (de) (TTNP) Rises at Midday July 6

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares moved 12.38%, or $0.0749 per share, as on 12:13:27 est today. Since opening at $0.59, 761,693 shares of Titan, (de) have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $0.68 and $0.59.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 40.69%.

Titan, (de) anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in South San Francisco, CA, is a development stage company developing proprietary therapeutics with its ProNeura® long-term, continuous drug delivery technology. The ProNeura technology has the potential to be used in developing products for treating a number of chronic conditions, where maintaining consistent, around-the-clock blood levels of medication may benefit the patient and improve medical outcomes.

