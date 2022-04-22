Market Mover: Timberland, (TSBK) Drops at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSBK - Market Data & News Trade

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) shares moved 1.20%, or $0.315 per share, as on 11:44:43 est today. Since opening at $26.15, 316 shares of Timberland, exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $25.98 and $25.98.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 4.29%.

Timberland, expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Timberland, visit the company profile.

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank ('Bank'). The Bank opened for business in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

To get more information on Timberland Bancorp, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Timberland Bancorp, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Gold Rally Will Continue WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns