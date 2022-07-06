Market Mover: Tidewater - New (TDW) Falls at Midday July 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TDW - Market Data & News Trade

Tidewater Inc. - New (NYSE: TDW) has fallen $1.13 (5.87%) and sits at $18.20, as of 12:11:53 est on July 6.

373,842 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 15.87% over the last 5 days and shares fell 28.68% over the last 30 days.

Tidewater - New is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tidewater - New visit the company profile.

About Tidewater Inc. - New

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

To get more information on Tidewater Inc. - New and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Tidewater Inc. - New's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan Will Mining Stocks Fall Further? 3 Reasons To Be Optimistic About the Global Shipping Industry