Market Mover: ThredUp (TDUP) Down at Midday April 22

Shares of ThredUp Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: TDUP) moved 7.29% Friday.

As of 12:18:26 est, ThredUp is currently sitting at $7.47 and has moved $0.59 so far today.

ThredUp has moved 2.53% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 36.60% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About ThredUp Inc - Class A

thredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

