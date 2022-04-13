Market Mover: ThermoGenesis (THMO) Drops at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THMO - Market Data & News Trade

Today ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) is trading 2.13% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:07:32 est, was $0.62. ThermoGenesis has fallen $0.0135 in trading today.

47,991 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, ThermoGenesis has moved YTD 37.22%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

