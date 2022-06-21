Market Mover: Therealreal (REAL) Climbs at Midday June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REAL - Market Data & News Trade

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) has climbed $0.13 (5.02%) and sits at $2.75, as of 12:07:16 est on June 21.

2,295,360 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 7.47% over the last 5 days and shares fell 20.55% over the last 30 days.

Therealreal anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Therealreal Inc

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 20 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. The company has hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, the company gives new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home-in support of the circular economy. The company makes selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. The RealReal does all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At its 13 retail locations, including its eight shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with its experts and receive free valuations.

