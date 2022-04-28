Market Mover: Theravance (TBPH) Loses at Midday April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TBPH - Market Data & News Trade

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares are down 3.91%, or $0.39 per share, as on 12:18:51 est today. Opening the day at $10.01, 465,898 shares of Theravance have traded hands and the stock has traded between $10.10 and $9.19.

This year the company has moved YTD 9.77%.

Theravance expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Theravance Biopharma Inc

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

