Market Mover: TFS (TFSL) Loses at Midday April 22

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares moved 1.08%, or $0.17 per share, as on 12:19:16 est today. Since opening at $15.72, 54,499 shares of TFS exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $15.85 and $15.52.

Already the company has a YTD change of 10.51%.

TFS expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About TFS Financial Corporation

TFS Financial Corporation , a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its principal activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries and had total consolidated assets of $14.6 billion at September 30, 2020. The principal line of business of TFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, TFS Financial or the Company) is retail consumer banking, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. On September 30, 2020, approximately 81% of the Holding Company's outstanding shares were owned by a federally chartered mutual holding company, Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC (Third Federal Savings, MHC). The thrift subsidiary of TFS Financial is Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (the Association).

