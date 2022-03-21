Market Mover: Textainer (TGH) Gains at Midday March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TGH - Market Data & News Trade

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) shares are up 2.57%, or $1 per share, as on 12:16:30 est today. Since opening at $38.98, 166,895 shares of Textainer have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $40.00 and $38.97.

Already the company has moved YTD 9.77%.

Textainer expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 3.8 million TEU in its owned and managed fleet. The company leases containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Its fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. Textainer also leases tank containers through its relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from its fleet, Textainer buys older containers from its shipping line customers for trading and resale. The company sold an average of approximately 150,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide.

