Market Mover: Terex (TEX) Gains at Midday May 23

Today Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) is trading 5.02% up.

The latest price, as of 12:12:17 est, was $33.24. Terex has risen $1.59 over the previous day’s close.

328,377 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Terex has moved YTD 27.63%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Terex Corp.

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

