Market Mover: Telephone And Data Systems, (TDS) Down at Midday May 10

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) shares are down 4.44%, or $0.82 per share, as on 12:14:10 est today. Opening the day at $18.42, 263,282 shares of Telephone And Data Systems, have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $18.74 and $17.66.

This year the company has moved YTD 7.40%.

Telephone And Data Systems, expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Telephone And Data Systems, Inc.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

