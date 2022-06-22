Market Mover: Teck (TECK) Falls at Midday June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TECK - Market Data & News Trade

Teck Resources Ltd - Class B (NYSE: TECK) shares moved 8.02%, or $3.04 per share, as on 12:12:50 est today. Since opening the day at $35.50, 3,758,251 shares of Teck have traded hands and the stock has moved between $35.90 and $34.43.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 32.21%.

Teck anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Teck visit the company profile.

About Teck Resources Ltd - Class B

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets.

