Market Mover: Tcr2 (TCRR) Drops at Midday May 9

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR) are down 6.15% Monday.

As of 12:13:40 est, Tcr2 is currently sitting at $2.29 and has moved $0.15 per share.

Tcr2 has moved 2.01% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 47.64% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors or hematological malignancies. TCR2's proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company's lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company's lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

