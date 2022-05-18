Market Mover: Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Drops at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTCF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Tattooed Chef Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: TTCF) fell 5.04% Wednesday.

As of 12:12:04 est, Tattooed Chef sits at $6.99 and has moved $0.37 per share in trading so far.

Tattooed Chef has moved 29.63% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 52.77% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Tattooed Chef Inc - Class A

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef's signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef's e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

