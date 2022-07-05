Market Mover: TaskUs Class A (TASK) Rises at Midday July 5

TaskUs Inc Class A (NASDAQ: TASK) has climbed $0.95 (5.46%) and sits at $18.33, as of 12:13:25 est on July 5.

154,428 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 4.76% over the last 5 days and shares fell 30.04% over the last 30 days.

TaskUs Class A is set to release earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on TaskUs Class A visit the company profile.

