Market Mover: Taseko Mines. (TGB) Climbs at Midday March 16

Taseko Mines Ltd. (NYSE: TGB) shares moved 3.87%, or $0.075 per share, as on 12:14:17 est today. Opening the day at $1.97, 393,345 shares of Taseko Mines. have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $2.03 and $1.96.

Already the company is down 5.37%.

Taseko Mines. anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Taseko Mines Ltd.

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of mines in North America. Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine, the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700 person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year. Taseko’s wholly-owned Florence Copper, Yellowhead, and Aley projects are all advanced staged projects that provide the company with a diverse commodity pipeline

