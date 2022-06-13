Market Mover: Tapestry (TPR) Loses at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) is trading 5.90% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:13:56 est, was $30.82. Tapestry has fallen $1.93 over the previous day’s close.

2,075,597 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Tapestry has a YTD change of 18.37%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-18.

About Tapestry Inc

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Company and its brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of Tapestry's brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies.

