Market Mover: Taoping (TAOP) Down at Midday April 11

Today Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) is trading 2.37% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:13:59 est, was $1.36. Taoping has fallen $0.033 over the previous day’s close.

8,048 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Taoping has a YTD change of 26.46%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-22.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.), is a leading provider of smart display terminals for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone."

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

