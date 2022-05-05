Market Mover: T. Rowe Price (TROW) Drops at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TROW - Market Data & News Trade

Today T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is trading 5.24% down.

The latest price, as of 12:23:47 est, was $127.50. T. Rowe Price dropped $7.055 in trading today.

803,843 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, T. Rowe Price has a YTD change of 30.86%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management organization with $1.46 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price’s disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

