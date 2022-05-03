Market Mover: Synchrony (SYF) Gains at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYF - Market Data & News Trade

Today Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is trading 2.81% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:18:56 est, was $38.43. Synchrony has moved $1.05 over the previous day’s close.

2,331,810 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Synchrony has a YTD change of 18.66%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-18.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Synchrony visit the company profile.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company. The Company delivers a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables its partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. It's one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; it also offers co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

To get more information on Synchrony Financial and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Synchrony Financial's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

