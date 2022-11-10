Market Mover: Synaptics (SYNA) Rises at Midday November 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYNA - Market Data & News Trade

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) has climbed $12.19 (13.82%) and is currently sitting at $100.95, as of 12:11:41 est on November 10.

232,408 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 2.40% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 5.71% over the last 30 days.

Synaptics expects its next earnings on 2023-02-02.

About Synaptics Inc

Synaptics is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

