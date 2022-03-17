Market Mover: SuRo Capital (SSSS) Climbs at Midday March 17

Today SuRo Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is trading 3.78% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:13:25 est, was $9.24. SuRo Capital has moved $0.34 over the previous day’s close.

211,570 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, SuRo Capital has moved YTD 30.58%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About SuRo Capital Corp

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

