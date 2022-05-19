Market Mover: Sunpower (SPWR) Climbs at Midday May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPWR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) climbed 7.13% Thursday.

As of 12:12:43 est, Sunpower is currently sitting at $16.79 and has moved $1.12 per share in trading so far.

Sunpower has moved 23.55% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 24.72% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sunpower visit the company profile.

About Sunpower Corp

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

To get more information on Sunpower Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sunpower Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings DLocal Posts Record Q1, Fifth Consecutive 100%+ Revenue Growth Quarter