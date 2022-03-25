Market Mover: Suncor Energy, (SU) Gains at Midday March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SU - Market Data & News Trade

Today Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) is trading 2.89% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:18:12 est, was $33.85. Suncor Energy, has moved $0.95 in trading today.

5,294,440 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Suncor Energy, has a YTD change of 32.85%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Suncor Energy, visit the company profile.

About Suncor Energy, Inc.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index.

To get more information on Suncor Energy, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Suncor Energy, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles