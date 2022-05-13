Market Mover: Studio City (MSC) Down at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: MSC) lost 2.97% Friday.

As of 11:49:20 est, Studio City is currently sitting at $2.29 and has fallen $0.07 per share.

Studio City has moved 62.24% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 55.72% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Studio City visit the company profile.

About Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR

Studio City is a world-class gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its cinematically-themed integrated resort provides highly differentiated non-gaming attractions, including the world’s first figure-8 Ferris wheel, a 4-D Batman flight simulator, an exclusive night club and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. Studio City features approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, diverse food and beverage establishments and approximately 35,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

To get more information on Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1