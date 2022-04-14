Market Mover: Studio City (MSC) Down at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSC - Market Data & News Trade

Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: MSC) shares have fallen 2.61%, or $0.15 per share, as on 11:38:32 est today. After Opening the Day at $5.90, 1,620 shares of Studio City have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $5.64 and $5.50.

So far this year the company is up 7.88%.

Studio City is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR

Studio City is a world-class gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its cinematically-themed integrated resort provides highly differentiated non-gaming attractions, including the world’s first figure-8 Ferris wheel, a 4-D Batman flight simulator, an exclusive night club and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. Studio City features approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, diverse food and beverage establishments and approximately 35,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

