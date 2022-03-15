Market Mover: Stryker (SYK) Rises at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) rose 3.18% Tuesday.

As of 12:19:02 est, Stryker is currently sitting at $253.39 and has risen $7.81 so far today.

Stryker has moved 1.54% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 7.35% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Stryker Corp.

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

