Market Mover: Stantec (STN) Gains at Midday May 13

Today Stantec Inc (NYSE: STN) is trading 4.21% up.

The latest price, as of 12:07:08 est, was $42.65. Stantec has risen $1.73 so far today.

87,415 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Stantec has a YTD change of 26.81%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Stantec Inc

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, they always design with community in mind. The company is formed by designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

