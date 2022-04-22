Market Mover: SQZ (SQZ) Down at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SQZ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies Co (NYSE: SQZ) fell 2.22% Friday.

As of 12:16:13 est, SQZ sits at $3.08 and has fallen $0.07 per share.

SQZ has moved 41.67% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 64.73% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About SQZ Biotechnologies Co

SQZ Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Using its proprietary technology, SQZ Biotechnologies offers the unique ability to deliver multiple materials into many patient cell types to engineer what SQZ Biotechnologies believes can be an unprecedented range of potential therapeutics for a variety of diseases. SQZ Biotechnologies has the potential to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and to improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches. With accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, its goal is to use the SQZ approach to establish a new paradigm for cell therapies. The Company's first therapeutic applications aim to leverage the potential to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and immune tolerance for the treatment of unwanted immune reactions and autoimmune diseases.

